2006 FIA Formula One World Championship Season Review

2006 was an extraordinary year for Formula 1 motor racing and this FIA official review DVD, "Once Again!" captures all the highlights of another thrilling F1 season. It was a titanic battle between two of the sport's true greats, Michael Schumacher - in his final F1 season - and Fernando Alonso. Eventually the drivers' championship was decided at the very end of a gripping season. Three "new" teams appeared on the grid in 2006 - Scuderia Toro Rosso (formerly Minardi), Midland F1 (formerly Jordan) and BMW Sauber (formerly Sauber BMW). Super Aguri Honda were a genuinely new team who just barely made it to the first grand prix. Rule changes included engine limitations (2.4 litre and 8 cylinders), a new qualifying format and the return of tyre changes.