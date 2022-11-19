2006 Miami Heat: Official NBA Finals Film

Not Available

The Miami Heat led by young superstar Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal go on the quest for the franchise's first NBA Championship. Heat President Pat Riley takes over as head coach after an average start for the season and guides the team to the it's first NBA Finals appearance. Get an inside look at the NBA Champion's regular season, triumphant playoff run and NBA Finals victory. Provides an all-access pass to exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes action and an unforgettable courtside view of the NBA Finals. Loaded with clutch bonus features including profiles on your favorite players and in-depth analysis. Experience what is is to be a champion.