Not Available

The 2006 Paris-Roubaix turned out to be quite memorable. The race came one week after the Tour of Flanders, with World Champion Tom Boonen riding high on his victory there. George Hincapie also had a strong finish on the podium in Flanders, and came to Paris-Roubaix in top-notch form, with a killer drive to win and a strong team to support him. Hincapie has wanted to add a win at Paris-Roubaix to his palmares for years, but things don't always turn out as they're supposed to, though; Hincapie's race ended up being very memorable, but unfortunately not in the way he wanted it to. The field was both strong and deep. Apart from Boonen and Hincapie, other strong riders included one of my personal favorites, Peter Van Petegem, riding for Davitamon; CSC's Fabian Cancellara; Spanish rider Juan Antonio Flecha, riding for Rabobank; Steffen Wesemann, for T-Mobile; and many others.