Florida outgained the Buckeyes 370 yards to 82, led in first downs 21-8 and time of possession 40:48 to 19:12 to lead the Gators to a 41-14 victory in the 2007 BCS National Championship game. The trophy will make a perfect bookend for the one the basketball Gators won by beating UCLA for the national championship earlier last year. The Gators became the first program to hold football and men's basketball titles at the same time.