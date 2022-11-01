2008 NRL Grand Final: Sea Eagles vs Storm

Not Available

The 2008 NRL Grand Final was the conclusive and premiership-deciding game of the 2008 NRL season. It was played between the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles and the Melbourne Storm on Sunday, 5 October at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.[1] The 2008 Grand Final was the first Grand Final played in daylight since the introduction of the night Grand Final in 2001.[2] The two teams had previously played in the 2007 NRL Grand Final, with Melbourne winning 34-8. Manly reversed this result in 2008, winning 40-0;[3] the largest Grand Final winning margin in the history of the game, and the first Grand Final since 1978 where the losing team did not score a point.