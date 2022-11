Not Available

Relive the excitement of the 2008 U.S. Open and witness Tiger Woods, arguably the greatest golfer of all time, battle through injury to claim his third U.S. Open trophy and the 14th major title of his unparalleled career. Following an 18-hole playoff that saw both Tiger and unlikely challenger Rocco Mediate finish with an even par 71, Woods sank a putt for par on the first hole of the sudden-death playoff to put the match away for good.