This is the official, action-packed review of one of the most sensational seasons the Formula One World Championship has seen in its 60-year history. The battle for the Drivers World Championship raged all year, with four drivers – Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso, the Red Bull pair of Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber plus Britain’s McLaren-Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton – still able to seize the crown at the final race of the year in Abu Dhabi.