2010: Moby Dick

That infamous whale is bigger, badder and a whole lot stronger in this sci-fi reimagining of Herman Melville’s classic tale of the battle between man, sea and sea creature starring “Xena” alum Rene O’Connor as the (traditionally male) narrator. But the boat — now a high-tech submarine — is also bigger, and Capt. Ahab is as determined as ever to settle the score and take down the mighty sea mammal that maimed him.
|Barry Bostwick
|Captain Ahab
|Renee O'Connor
|Dr. Michelle Herman
|Bart Baggett
|Lt. Flask
|Matt Lagan
|Capt. John 'Boomer' Enderby
|Adam Grimes
|Lt. Commander Starbuck
|Dean Kreyling
|Admiral De Deers
