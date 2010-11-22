2010

2010: Moby Dick

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

November 22nd, 2010

The Asylum

That infamous whale is bigger, badder and a whole lot stronger in this sci-fi reimagining of Herman Melville’s classic tale of the battle between man, sea and sea creature starring “Xena” alum Rene O’Connor as the (traditionally male) narrator. But the boat — now a high-tech submarine — is also bigger, and Capt. Ahab is as determined as ever to settle the score and take down the mighty sea mammal that maimed him.

Barry BostwickCaptain Ahab
Renee O'ConnorDr. Michelle Herman
Bart BaggettLt. Flask
Matt LaganCapt. John 'Boomer' Enderby
Adam GrimesLt. Commander Starbuck
Dean KreylingAdmiral De Deers

