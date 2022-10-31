2010 San Francisco Giants: The Official World Series Film

Not Available

The Giants won their sixth World Series championship by beating the Texas Rangers four games to one in the 2010 World Series. Now you can relive the storybook triumph with the Official 2010 World Series Film on DVD and Blu-ray. It is all here! From the game-winning blasts of Edgar Renteria to the domination of Tim Lincecum: all the drama, game action, behind-the-scenes access and in-depth interviews a Giants fan could want. The Official 2010 World Series Film on Blu-Ray and DVD features an adrenaline-filled feature-length film, highlights from the entire postseason and incisive bonus features.