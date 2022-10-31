2011 FIA Formula One World Championship Season Review

Not Available

The 2011 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP exceeded expectations with another record-breaking year as Sebastian Vettel became the youngest ever back-to-back FIA FORMULA ONE DRIVERS’ WORLD CHAMPION. He dominated from lights out in Australia with 11 wins out of 19 and creating a new record of 15 pole positions in a season (beating Nigel Mansell’s previous 1992 record). Some sterling drives from Mark Webber ensured RED BULL was the team to beat. Jenson Button outshone his team mate Lewis Hamilton in his second year with MCLAREN. The 2008 World Champion seemed to lose his way until he got back on track with a commanding win in Abu Dhabi. Fernando Alonso proved as determined as ever, wringing every inch of performance from the FERRARI to score 10 podium finishes.