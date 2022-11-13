2011 Girls' Generation Tour

Not Available

Girls' Generation lit up the stage at Seoul's Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium in July 2011 with their second concert tour. From Genie and Mr. Taxi to Gee and Into the New World, the girls presented a nonstop lineup of their hit songs. They also prepared special stages like Tae Yeon and Tiffany's Lady Marmalade, Hyo Yeon's Don't Stop the Music, Jessica's Almost and Soo Young's Sway. The live concert release also includes bonus making-of footage (rehearsal, waiting room, interview).