Doomsday fanatics believe that a lost civilization predicted our fate more than 1,000 years ago – that the world will come to an end on 21st December 2012. They claim that fire will pour down from the skies and the oceans will rise up and swallow the land. They are adamant destruction on this date is certain, and evidence confirming our impending doom can be found in ancient calendars and the movements of the stars and planets. ’2012 Apocalypse’ investigates these plausible planetary disasters and whether or not they determine if the end of life on Earth really is lurking just around the corner.