2012 Baltimore Ravens: Super Bowl XLVII Champions

Believe it, Baltimore, your Ravens are once again Super Bowl Champions! With their thrilling 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the Ravens put an exclamation point at the end of Ray Lewiss Hall of Fame career, and rode the talents of Lewis, Quarterback Joe Flacco, Tailback Ray Rice and a host of others to the second world championship in franchise history. After capturing the AFC North title for the third straight year, the Ravens topped the Colts and stunned the Broncos and Patriots on their home turf before knocking off the Niners, coached by Head Coach John Harbaughs brother, Jim, in Super Bowl XLVII. NFL Films takes you down to the sidelines, on the field and into the locker room of the world champion Ravens with exclusive access, award-winning cinematography, and pulse-pounding music. Its all here, every thrilling moment that brought the Lombardi trophy back to Baltimore!