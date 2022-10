Not Available

The 2012 AT&T Cotton Bowl Classic, the 76th edition of the game, was a post-season American college football bowl game, held on January 6, 2012 at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of the 2011–12 NCAA Bowl season. The game, which was telecast at 7:00 p.m. CT on FOX, featured the Kansas State Wildcats from the Big 12 Conference versus the Arkansas Razorbacks from the SEC Conference.[2] Arkansas won the game 29–16, which was their first win over Kansas State since 1967.