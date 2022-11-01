2012 - Will the Anunnaki Return

Not Available

What will happen in 2012? The End? The Return? Will prophecies come true? In view of the growing speculation concerning 2012 - mostly using and misusing Zecharia Sitchin's revelations regarding the planet Nibiru and the Anunnaki - Zecharia has agreed to speak out and give his authoritative information on the subject in an exclusive 2-hour lecture and slide presentation. With a mass of evidence, he analyzes Mayan lore and ancient calendars, and guides the listener through biblical prophecies, to arrive at startling conclusions and precise predictions regarding the End of Days.