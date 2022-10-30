2012 YG Family Concert in Japan

Not Available

To celebrate their 15th anniversary, Korea's YG Entertainment brought their YG Family Concert to Japan for the first time since 2006. Performing a total of four shows at Osaka's Kyocera Dome and the Saitama Super Arena, making this the biggest YG Family concert in Japan ever! Now, the three-hour show – featuring YG superstars like Big Bang, Gummy, 2NE1, PSY, Jinusean, and SE7EN – is coming on DVD! In addition to the stars' own hit songs, the concert also features rare collaboration between YG artists that you can’t see anywhere else!