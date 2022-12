Not Available

The 2013 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Game was the finals of the 2013 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament and it determined the national champion for the 2012–13 NCAA Division I men's basketball season. The 2013 National Championship Game was played on April 8, 2013 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, and featured the 2013 Midwest Regional Champions, #1-seeded Louisville, and the 2013 South Regional Champions, #4-seeded Michigan.