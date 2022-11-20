2013 Open Air Cinemas In Athens

2013. Athens is in the midst of a financial crisis. The camera documents mournful images of dereliction, desolation, and decay in the city center and the suburbs. The open air cinemas of Athens resist; they thrive as landmarks and touristic attractions; they recover their initial traveling form and activity by filling backyards, parks, central squares, and becoming the connecting tissue of a terrified society in crisis. Will the open air cinemas of Athens, a cherished form of communal entertainment, keep on creating an oasis and an escape amidst the bleakness of everyday life, or will they suffer heavy blows from the recession?
