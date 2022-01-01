Jurassic Park

A wealthy entrepreneur secretly creates a theme park featuring living dinosaurs drawn from prehistoric DNA. Before opening day, he invites a team of experts and his two eager grandchildren to experience the park and help calm anxious investors. However, the park is anything but amusing as the security systems go off-line and the dinosaurs escape.
|Sam Neill
|Dr. Alan Grant
|Laura Dern
|Dr. Ellie Sattler
|Jeff Goldblum
|Dr. Ian Malcolm
|Richard Attenborough
|John Hammond
|Bob Peck
|Robert Muldoon
|Martin Ferrero
|Donald Gennaro
View Full Cast >