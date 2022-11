Not Available

The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage Tour, also known as the 2015 BTS LIVE "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage", was the third concert tour headlined by South Korean boy band BTS to promote their The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series, including their EP's The Most Beautiful Moment Life, Pt.1, Pt. 2 (2015) and the compilation album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever (2016).