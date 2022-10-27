2016 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Not Available

Airing for the second consecutive year, the special will feature exclusive backstage interviews, red-carpet highlights and intimate reflections from some of the most extraordinary African-American women in film and television. Honors at the ninth annual ceremony include powerhouse actress Tracee Ellis Ross (Fierce & Fearless Award); multi-talented producer, director and actress Debbie Allen (Legend Award); and entertainment attorney Nina Shaw (Lincoln Power Award). The event will also include a performance by acclaimed R&B artist Leon Bridges, as well as appearances by Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, Nick Cannon, Ryan Coogler, Zendaya and more. This year’s event, held at the famed Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California honors the “The Power of our Presence.”