2017, The Disaster Diaries

The year 2017 was marked by several major Atlantic hurricanes (including Harvey, Irma and Maria), flooding in South America and a serious earthquake in Mexico. In Europe, deadly forest fires struck Portugal. Madagascar was flattened by a Category 4 typhoon that wiped out the country’s infrastructure. The financial costs are unprecedented with billions of dollars of damage. Thanks to spectacular footage filmed at the heart of the action, this film shows a selection of the most notable natural disasters to strike this year. Expert analysis and photo-realistic animation allow the audience to understand the forces at work behind these catastrophes.