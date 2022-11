Not Available

Shout and Crunchy are "trash throw away-ers" who work in the dead of night. Makina is a 16-year-old witch who has come to the world of humans and to London to study for one year about how to become a proper bride. But Makina searches for Shout and Crunchy, and begs them to throw away her "Witch's Book." Truthfully, Makina wants to quit being a witch and become a normal girl, and the book is just a hindrance. But the book is not something one can simply just throw away.