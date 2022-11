Not Available

Here the latest DTS Demo Disc from the CES Show in Vegas this year. We are now at number 23 from that Demo Discs. Again as the past Discs you can find the latest Movie Clips on that Disc, also some Explanation Clips and some DTS Trailers. The running time is around 57min. and the Audio is DTS:X, DTS-HD MA 7.1 and DTS Headphone:X. A nice Disc from that series.