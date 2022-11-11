2019 FloMarching Block Party Week 5: 4th of July

Not Available

Tune in for a full day of exclusive videos, interviews, and more on your favorite DCI corps, staff and their members to celebrate the 4th of July! We kick off the day at 10 AM Central Time with the first block party. As the day goes on, so will our block parties, ending with a brand new block party starting at 7 PM Central. As the day goes by, you'll be able to watch exclusive content with your favorite corps including Bluecoats, Santa Clara Vanguard, The Cadets, Phantom Regiment, and Carolina Crown.