2019 Stanley Cup Champions

Not Available

For the first time in franchise history – the St. Louis Blues are Stanley Cup Champions. NHL Original Productions provides an all-access pass behind the glass, on the bench and into the locker room as the Blues embark on an unforgettable journey through the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs. Led by Captain Alex Pietrangelo, Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O'Reilly, dynamic winger Vladimir Tarasenko and rookie phenom goaltender Jordan Binnington, St. Louis rose from last place during the regular season to Stanley Cup Champions. The Blues battled with the Winnipeg Jets, the Dallas Stars, the San Jose Sharks and the Boston Bruins en route to hoisting the most coveted trophy in sports – the Stanley Cup.