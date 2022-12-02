Not Available

The ‘2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse’ will be held as both an online live-streaming and offline (in-person) performance event on December 31(Thur), 2020. ‘2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse’ will be the first concert to feature Big Hit Labels artists in one grand event, capped with the countdown to welcome in the new year. Celebrate the last day of this year and usher in the first day of the new year with ‘2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse [We’ve Connected]’, connecting together the hearts of Big Hit Labels artists and fans all around the world!