Not Available

2047 - Sights of Death

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Monika Bacardi

The year is 2047. Our planet is ruled by the repressive Confederate Central Government (CCG). Ryan (Stephen Baldwin), is a Green War rebel agent sent on a mission by Sponge (Danny Glover) to collect evidence against the CCG for its heinous crimes. Ryan soon faces the sinister Colonel Asimov (Rutger Hauer), Major Anderson (Daryl Hannah) and a group of mercenaries lead by Lobo (Michael Madsen). Ryan’s mission quickly turns chaotic when he meets Tuage (Neva Lions), a mutant survivor of the CCG rebellion who swears to help Ryan save what is left of their world … or does she?

Cast

Rutger HauerColonel Asimov
Daryl HannahMajor Anderson
Stephen BaldwinRyan Willburn
Michael MadsenLobo
Neva LeoniTuag
Kai PortmanEvilenko

View Full Cast >

Images