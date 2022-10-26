2047 - Sights of Death

Not Available

The year is 2047. Our planet is ruled by the repressive Confederate Central Government (CCG). Ryan (Stephen Baldwin), is a Green War rebel agent sent on a mission by Sponge (Danny Glover) to collect evidence against the CCG for its heinous crimes. Ryan soon faces the sinister Colonel Asimov (Rutger Hauer), Major Anderson (Daryl Hannah) and a group of mercenaries lead by Lobo (Michael Madsen). Ryan’s mission quickly turns chaotic when he meets Tuage (Neva Lions), a mutant survivor of the CCG rebellion who swears to help Ryan save what is left of their world … or does she?