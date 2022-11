Not Available

This installment of the 20th Century Masters series -- designed for first-time listeners who want to sample the sounds of an artist without having to invest in CDs or MP3s -- focuses on some of the best work by The Cranberries (fronted by Dolores O'Riordan), a pop band imported from Ireland with a hard-edged sound. Tracks include "Linger," "Zombie," "Salvation," "Ridiculous Thoughts" and "Animal Instinct."