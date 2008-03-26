2008

21

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 26th, 2008

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Ben Campbell is a young, highly intelligent, student at M.I.T. in Boston who strives to succeed. Wanting a scholarship to transfer to Harvard School of Medicine with the desire to become a doctor, Ben learns that he cannot afford the $300,000 for the four to five years of schooling as he comes from a poor, working-class background. But one evening, Ben is introduced by his unorthodox math professor Micky Rosa into a small but secretive club of five. Students Jill, Choi, Kianna, and Fisher, who are being trained by Professor Rosa of the skill of card counting at blackjack.

Cast

Kevin SpaceyMicky Rosa
Kate BosworthJill Taylor
Aaron YooChoi
Liza LapiraKianna
Jacob PittsFisher
Laurence FishburneCole Williams

View Full Cast >

Images