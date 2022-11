Not Available

$21 a Day (Once a Month) Release Date: 12/1/41 Direction: Walter Lantz Artists: Alex Lovy and Frank Tipper Story: Ben Hardaway and L.E. Elliot Music Arrangement: Darrell Calker Music: Felix Bernard Lyrics: Ray Klages Notes: Production Number: 1007 The first Swing Symphony cartoon Be sure to look for cameos by Woody Woodpecker, Andy Panda, and Snuffy Skunk Click here to see $21 a Day (Once a Month) sheet music.