Not Available

Appu is a young homestay owner in Goa. He lives with his father, mother and younger sister. His father Baba is a retired goon who got tricked and surpassed by Abusi one of his followers. Amidst all the problems caused by his friend Macroni, Baba and Abusi, a young Malayali girl Zaya comes into his life on a Russian New Year eve. How her relationship with Appu affects his life is the soul of the film.