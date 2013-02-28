2013

Skylar Astin ("Pitch Perfect"), Miles Teller ("Footloose") and Justin Chon ("Twilight") star in "21 and Over," a hilarious movie that showcases a rite of passage gone horribly wrong. Straight-A college student Jeff Chang has always done what's expected of him. But when his two best friends Casey and Miller surprise him with a visit for his 21st birthday, he decides to do the unexpected for a change, even though his critical medical school interview is early the next morning. What was supposed to be one beer becomes one night of chaos, over indulgence and utter debauchery in this outrageous comedy.