Not Available

21 Chump Street is a fifteen-minute musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, known for creating the Broadway musicals In the Heights, Bring It On the Musical, and Hamilton. The show was based on the second act of episode #457 of This American Life, titled "What I Did For Love", in which a high school student falls in love with an undercover police officer, and is ultimately arrested for selling drugs to the officer in an attempt to impress her. The musical premiered in a showcase put on by This American Life, held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on June 7, 2014.