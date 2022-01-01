210 Days – Around The World With Jessica Watson

Not Available

Australia’s darling of the seas, 16 year old Jessica Watson, and Sony Music Entertainment Australia are proud to announce the release of a special documentary 2 DVD set. The DVD entitled 210 DAYS follows Jessica’s journey from her departure in October 2009 to her triumphant return to Sydney Harbour on 15 May 2010. Viewers will follow the Jessica’s journey around the world on her yacht Ella’s Pink Lady. Jessica Watson made history in May 2010 when, at the age of 16 after sailing 24,285 nautical miles & spending 210 days at sea, she became the youngest person to sail solo and unassisted around the world.