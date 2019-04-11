2019

Mia and the White Lion

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 11th, 2019

Studio

M6 Films

Ten year old Mia has her life turned upside down when her family decides to leave London to manage a lion farm in Africa. When a beautiful white lion, Charlie, is born, Mia finds happiness once again and develops a special bond with the growing cub.﻿When Charlie reaches three, Mia’s life is rocked once again as she uncovers an upsetting secret kept hidden by her father. Distraught by the thought that Charlie could be in danger, Mia decides to rescue him. The two friends set out on an incredible journey across the South African savanna in search of a sanctuary where Charlie can live out his life in freedom.

Cast

Mélanie LaurentAlice Owen
Langley KirkwoodJohn Owen
Ryan McLennanMick Owen
Lionel NewtonKevin
Lillian DubeJodie
Brandon AuretDirk

View Full Cast >

Images