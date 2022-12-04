2149: The Aftermath

Not Available

In a future society, a young man named Darwin lives, like everyone else; in a small cement module with little more than a computer. One night, during a violent storm, lightning hits Darwin’s module and knocks out his computer, forcing him to venture outside. He is surprised to come across a beautiful young woman, living with her family in the woods, who teach him how to speak and show him the value of human contact. Meanwhile, the security forces have sent drones to search for and recapture him.