22 Female Kottayam, also known as 22FK, is a 2012 Indian rape and revenge film directed by Aashiq Abu and starring Rima Kallingal and Fahad Fazil in the lead roles. The film deals with the travails of a nurse who was victimised for no fault of hers and who takes revenge on her tormentors in a rather unusual manner. Set and filmed in Bangalore, the film released on April 13, 2012, and received strongly positive reviews from critics. It was also well received at the box-office.
|Fahadh Faasil
|Cyril C. Mathew
|Prathap K Pothan
|Hegde
|Riya Saira
|Tissa K. Abraham
|T. G. Ravindranathan
|Ravi
|Sathaar
|DK
|Srinda Ashab
|Jincy
