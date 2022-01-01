Not Available

22 Female Kottayam

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Film Brewery

22 Female Kottayam, also known as 22FK, is a 2012 Indian rape and revenge film directed by Aashiq Abu and starring Rima Kallingal and Fahad Fazil in the lead roles. The film deals with the travails of a nurse who was victimised for no fault of hers and who takes revenge on her tormentors in a rather unusual manner. Set and filmed in Bangalore, the film released on April 13, 2012, and received strongly positive reviews from critics. It was also well received at the box-office.

Cast

Fahadh FaasilCyril C. Mathew
Prathap K PothanHegde
Riya SairaTissa K. Abraham
T. G. RavindranathanRavi
SathaarDK
Srinda AshabJincy

