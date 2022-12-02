Beverly Hills Cop III

Not Available

Detroit cop Axel Foley is back in sunny Southern California in the third installment of the comedic fish-out-of-water Beverly Hills Cop series. On the trail of two murderers, Axel again teams up with Los Angeles cop Billy Rosewood. Soon, they discover that an amusement park is being used as a front for a massive counterfeiting ring -- and it's run by the same gang that shot Billy's boss.