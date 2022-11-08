Not Available

Reign of the Supermen

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DC Entertainment

In the wake of The Death of Superman, the world is still mourning the loss of the Man of Steel following his fatal battle with the monster Doomsday. However, no sooner as his body been laid to rest than do four new bearers of the Superman shield come forward to take on the mantle. The Last Son of Krypton, Superboy, Steel, and the Cyborg Superman all attempt to fill the vacuum left by the world's greatest champion. Meanwhile, Superman's death has also signaled to the universe that Earth is vulnerable. Can these new Supermen and the rest of the heroes prove them wrong?

Cast

Jerry O'ConnellClark Kent / Superman (voice), Cyborg Superman (voice)
Rebecca RomijnLois Lane (voice)
Rainn WilsonLex Luthor (voice)
Khary PaytonJohn Henry Irons / Steel (voice)
Cameron MonaghanConnor Kent / Superboy (voice)
Charles HalfordEradicator (voice), Bibbo Bibbowski (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images