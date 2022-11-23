23 -- Skidoo

Not Available

Otto Ott owns and operates a summer garden, which is successful if only because they serve the largest beers in town for only 5¢ apiece. The problem is Otto's manager wife. Although they have been married only a year, to him it feels like an eternity. Mrs. Ott is the bane of all the waiters' existences, all of whom she fires. This situation causes a staffing problem for Otto. Otto's solution may lead to another problem for him at home, while Mrs. Ott's solution causes further problems for Otto, one which may not be entirely her fault.