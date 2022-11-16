23:59: The Haunting Hour

Not Available

Recruit Tommy - a socially awkward individual, is the subject of teasing and bullying by his army mates. He seeks comfort from the compliments left by his readers on his blog that features fictitious army horror stories he writes in his free time. Tommy’s articles were well-received by his readers, from the story of a sinister spirit that haunts the pioneer batch of National Service cadets enlisted in 1967; to the strange encounters of a commando unit in 1983, believed to be the doings of a vengeful, seductive python spirit… Among the messages received, an attractive reader who praised Tommy for his article caught his eyes. Mesmerized by her looks, Tommy imagines being in a relationship with her and even doctored pictures of them together. One day, he received a text message from her and things started to go awry…