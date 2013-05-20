23rd Psalm: Redemption

2013

Five years have passed and Luther still blames Detective John Smith for destroying his life, as John had helped convict Luther on a murder charge. After being denied parole, Luther, along with two goons, escapes from prison. John, now married, is a minister and stepfather to an adolescent girl. Seeking revenge, Luther and his goons break into John's house and hold his family hostage. John makes a harrowing attempt to coax Luther to do the right thing - but will he do it?