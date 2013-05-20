2013

23rd Psalm: Redemption

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 20th, 2013

Studio

Not Available

Five years have passed and Luther still blames Detective John Smith for destroying his life, as John had helped convict Luther on a murder charge. After being denied parole, Luther, along with two goons, escapes from prison. John, now married, is a minister and stepfather to an adolescent girl. Seeking revenge, Luther and his goons break into John's house and hold his family hostage. John makes a harrowing attempt to coax Luther to do the right thing - but will he do it?

Cast

Clifton PowellLester Wayne
Leslie MillsRebecca Smith
Madelyn ClineMaya Smith
Jason BurkeySam
David ChattamLead Detective
Gary DouglasPolice Detective 2

View Full Cast >

Images