24/7 In Love

Jane, a die-hard fan, wants to win tickets to Billy Fernandez's concert. To do this she must answer the question, "What would you do if it was the end of the world?" In search for this answer she meets different people with different love stories: a 40-year old virgin named Virgie who meets a gigolo named Charles; a hopeless romantic secretary, Barbara who is helping her boss, Ken with "personal issues"; Belle who is in love with her gay best-friend, Butch, an active-executive; Verna who falls in love with a waiter named Elvis in Vietnam; Jomar who is trying to court Ayie with the help of a 35 year old mentally-challenged man named Pipoy; Patty who traces her first love, Alvin to become a model for her company.