The greatest feeling in the world is when you learn to love! Follow the stories of seven everyday people as they experience laughter, life and matters of the heart. The all-star cast (Malinda Williams, Tatyana Ali, Keith Robinson, Lynn Whitfield and Darius McCrary) will take you through the good, the bad and the ugly of the many faces of love. Fall head over heels for this fresh, honest look at relationships and see what a difference a day makes.