24 Hours of Le Mans Official Review 2014

2014 saw the eagerly anticipated return of Porsche to the Le Mans fray. The 919 hybrid looked to add to the legend forged by cars like the 917, 956 and 911. Le Mans in 2014 is a very different proposition to that faced by the Munich company's designers and engineers in 1998 when they last won the historic race outright. Audi, Porsche's stablemate certainly weren't going to hand their hard won LMP1 crown to Porsche without a fight and (relatively) new kids on the block Toyota had their sights firmly set on a first win. In short, Porsche had a heck of a hill to climb. It all made for one of the most thrilling Le Mans 24 races in recent memory and gave the commentary team at Radio Le Mans more than enough subject matter for their marathon efforts. Add in to the mixture a truly exciting LMP2 class and some great racing amongst the GTEs and you've got the perfect recipe for the most prestigious motor race on the calendar.