The 1992 24 Hours of Le Mans was the 60th Grand Prix of Endurance, and took place on 20–21 June 1992. It was also the third round of the Sportscar World Championship. For this race, both C1 and FIA Cup class cars ran under the C1 category to comply with ACO rules. Despite the success of the Group C rules, the FIA introduced new '3.5L' rules for the 1991 World Sportscar Championship which meant a new type of sports-prototype.