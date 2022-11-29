240 minut v Solingenu

Not Available

Longplay comedy with the subtitle "The Work of Jára Cimrman in the Hands of a Clever Trinity - A Film Made About You and For You". The four-hour film was made improvised by the method of "dried humor", i.e. an attempt to destroy each newly emerging gag by diluting it, explaining it or just making it wrong. 1995: The young amateur theater director Petr Hobby (P. Marek) places an advertisement for the founding of the Cimrman theater ensemble. The two young men who join him - Jiří Nezájem (J. Nebeský) and Jiří Zájem (J. Nezhyba) - will then experience with him during the effort to start rehearsing the performance of an incredible blow of fate, culminating in a shift in time by thirty years. The dilemma is: to return or stay in 2023?