Domino

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

N279 Entertainment

In a world wracked by terror and suspicion, Copenhagen police officer, Christian (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), seeks justice for his partner’s murder by an ISIS member named Imran. On the hunt for the killer, Christian and a fellow cop are unwittingly caught in a cat and mouse chase with a duplicitous CIA agent (Guy Pearce) who is using Imran as a pawn to trap other ISIS members. Soon Christian is racing against the clock – not only seeking revenge, but to save his own life.

Cast

Nikolaj Coster-WaldauChristian
Carice van HoutenAlex
Guy Pearce
Truus de BoerPhotographer
Eriq Ebouaney
Younes BachirMiguel

