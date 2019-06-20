2019

Anna

  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 20th, 2019

Studio

EuropaCorp

Beneath Anna Poliatova’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world’s most feared government assassins. An electrifying thrill ride unfolding with propulsive energy, startling twists and breathtaking action, ANNA introduces Sasha Luss in the title role with a star-studded cast including Academy Award Winner Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy, and Luke Evans.

Cast

Sasha LussAnna Poliatova
Cillian MurphyLenny Miller
Helen MirrenOlga
Luke EvansAlex Tchenkov
Dane DeHaan
Cara Delevingne

View Full Cast >

Images

4 More Images